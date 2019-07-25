Green squares painted on driveway connections to St Hill St are to warn drivers and users of the new Te Tuaiwi Shared Pathway that their paths are about to cross.

The squares are standard marking for busy vehicle crossings over shared pathways, Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said. They warn drivers that cyclists, pedestrians and mobility scooters may be crossing.

People using the pathway are expected to keep left, as they would on a road.

Particular care is needed at the Trafalgar Square end of Te Tuaiwi, where cars can shoot out of the shopping centre and people wait at bus stops.

The other end of Te Tuaiwi is still under construction, with a sign at Whanganui Intermediate School saying the pathway has ended. Behind the school a 3m wide concrete pathway is being built along the railway line. It will eventually link with London St/SH3, with a barrier between the pathway and rail line.

It is unclear how many people are using Te Tuaiwi now, but a permanent trip counter will be installed in the section under construction. It will monitor pedestrians, cyclists and direction of travel, Holmes said.

A permanent counter on the City to North Mole Shared Pathway has counted a growing number of trips each year - about 8000 a month in winter and 12,000 a month in summer.