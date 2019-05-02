From Friday people will get to see the result of a $500,000 revamp of Whanganui District Council's council's Guyton St building.

The ground floor customer service area was officially opened on Thursday after a five-month refurbishment. Council chief executive Kym Fell promised customers a different experience there.

"No longer will our staff stand behind a massive barrier desk with wire creating them and us. We will work alongside our employer, the community, in a business friendly manner," he said.

Changes will include the introduction of technology, air conditioning and CCTV monitoring of visitors. User-friendly kiosks will "explode with great information" and the council's new website is also to go live soon.

Work on the customer service area began in November last year while the customer service side of council temporarily moved to its infrastructure building on St Hill St.

The Guyton St building was opened in 1968, and had remained largely unchanged for 50 years.

Council staff moved to work from nearby Heritage House during the upgrade.

Council meetings will continue to be held there until the building's first floor revamp is complete.

Architect Craig Dalgleish and graphic designer Cecilia Kumeroa were both involved in the design of the customer services area.

Rates were not increased to finance the work, Fell said.

"This project has been funded through maintenance scrimping and saving over the past three years."