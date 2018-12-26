January 18

means the out-of-court settlement paid to the Whanganui District Council by MWH, the designers of the city's failed wastewater treatment plant, should remain a secret.

The company settled the lawsuit brought against it by the council with a payment on March 11, 2016, without admitting fault or liability.

But the sum paid is subject to a confidentiality clause and has never been made public. However, in March 2016 the council applied $8 million to debt reduction. Council sued MWH in July 2013 over what it claimed was a faulty design and, at that time, was said to be considering a claim of up to $10m for negligence.

At the time of the settlement, the Chronicle made a request for details under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 but this was declined by council, which said maintaining the confidentiality of the settlement outweighed the public interest.

The Chronicle took the matter to the Ombudsman, who ruled council was entitled to refuse to disclose the settlement amount but recommended it should disclose a "certain level of information".

The open day gave hundreds of people the chance to check out the new wastewater treatment plant in March. Photo/Bevan Conley

January 15

was among the gifted singers taking part in this year's New Zealand Opera School, in Whanganui and admits that getting ahead in the world of opera is no mean feat.

He said it was all about hard work, something he said he was well aware of, coming from a sheep station in Canterbury.

He starred as one of the singers aboard the PS Waimarie with keyboardist David Kelly, serenading passengers on a twilight cruise.

Harry Grigg - Photo / Bevan Conley

January 20

to the limit as the city geared up for one its biggest entertainment weekends ever.

While the Vintage Weekend was the major attraction, the visit of a steam train, the opera school and the annual Ratana celebrations meant the full house signs were going up.

Motels around Whanganui were booked out. Photo/Stuart Munro

January 30

This year's Vintage Weekend was the best ever according to organisers. Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said the level of enjoyment was evident at every event, with out-of-town visitors staying multiple nights to take part in as much as possible.

Those events included the Saturday evening's street party (the Caboodle), the Rivercity Shindig on the Sunday and the trolley derby on Drews Ave on Anniversary Monday.

January 31

for solutions to an accident black spot on the corner of Fitzherbert Ave and Totara St in Springvale.

One option being considered was a change to the road layout to reduce the crash risk.

Resident Sandra Watson has seen her front fence demolished four times and locals fear it's only a matter of time before someone is killed.

The district council and local police will work with the Whanganui Road Safety Action Plan group to look at the options.