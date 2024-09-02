Advertisement
Whanganui’s Gonville Library celebrates 15th birthday

Steve Carle
Jubilation as Gonville Library celebrated its 15th birthday on Saturday, August 31.

Gonville Library turned 15 years old and celebrated the occasion on Saturday, August 31, with a large turnout from the community attending.

Manager of the Gonville Library and Whanganui’s outreach librarian, Kat Schroyens, said the Gonville Library is all about community. “Community is such a beautiful word – it’s got unity in it, that’s why we do it,” she said.

She thanked Kathy Parnell of Te Ora Hou and the Stone Soup community “who is always there supporting us in everything we do, staff, volunteers, regular customers and regular users of the space. This includes Book Club, Scrabble Club, Knitting Club, Games Club, chess, children’s activities and Canine Friends – a reading programme with a dog for children to give them confidence,” said Schroyens.

One of the regular customers, Jaqueline Burford, spoke. “We’re very lucky to have an asset like this, I hope everybody appreciates it and what wonderful staff we’ve got at the library. They bend over backwards to help everybody from every walk of life.”

Sharon Lienert, on the steering committee for Stone Soup, which has activities aligned with Gonville Library, spoke about her long association with the library. “My local library is a hub for our neighbourhood and community,” she said.

“It provides new book releases and refreshments, but it’s so much more than a traditional library. It provides ongoing wide-ranging weekly presenters covering pertinent topics. It consults on issues in our neighbourhood and community, encouraging inclusion, participation and navigating and implementing its solutions.

“It is education-focused and is a refuge for families, children, youth, and senior citizens and provides activity suited to the needs of all people. It constantly responds to implementing activities, facilitators, speakers and services, to meet the needs of our neighbourhood and community, as well as facilitating the Book Club to review or discuss new authors and new book releases.

“The Gonville Library is unique in regards to what libraries traditionally provide, in meeting service delivery,” she said.

Chris Scott, the in-region teacher for Te Kura, spoke about the correspondence school. “We’ve been here for all the 15 years, along with myself. This is a model for Te Kura throughout the country, it started here,” he said. “This is a wonderful place to work, the librarians are so helpful and the community is so supportive of our students,” he said.

Speakers from Amnesty International spoke about the importance of writing letters to obtain justice and the work they do.

Carl Bates, MP for Whanganui, was present. “It’s great to celebrate these community events,” he said. “This is a real hub of the community. There’s energy and engagement, always something happening and the staff are so friendly.

“It really is the heart of the community. A big thank you to the staff who go above and beyond for this community as well. Kat and her team are outstanding and are a real asset to this community,” he said.

