Gonville Library turned 15 years old and celebrated the occasion on Saturday, August 31, with a large turnout from the community attending.

Manager of the Gonville Library and Whanganui’s outreach librarian, Kat Schroyens, said the Gonville Library is all about community. “Community is such a beautiful word – it’s got unity in it, that’s why we do it,” she said.

She thanked Kathy Parnell of Te Ora Hou and the Stone Soup community “who is always there supporting us in everything we do, staff, volunteers, regular customers and regular users of the space. This includes Book Club, Scrabble Club, Knitting Club, Games Club, chess, children’s activities and Canine Friends – a reading programme with a dog for children to give them confidence,” said Schroyens.

One of the regular customers, Jaqueline Burford, spoke. “We’re very lucky to have an asset like this, I hope everybody appreciates it and what wonderful staff we’ve got at the library. They bend over backwards to help everybody from every walk of life.”

Sharon Lienert, on the steering committee for Stone Soup, which has activities aligned with Gonville Library, spoke about her long association with the library. “My local library is a hub for our neighbourhood and community,” she said.