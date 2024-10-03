Cleaning up a lion’s share of the awards at Totalspan’s recent conference held in Cairns, Australia, Totalspan Whanganui/Hawera took the prestigious Franchise of the Year Award, winning out of 27 franchises in New Zealand.
A staggering number of other awards won were: Residential Garage of the Year, Commercial Building of the Year, Building of the Year, Presentation of the Year, Customer Excellence Runner-up and Local Marketing Excellence Runner-Up. Building a trophy cabinet could be the next project for the team.
The Fitzgerald brothers, Aiden and Michael, owners-operators of Fitzgerald Steel Buildings Ltd and trading as Totalspan, took over the Whanganui/Hawera franchise on August 1, 2021.
Aiden (project manager) went straight from school in Whanganui to building for previous owner Mike Paul, erecting Totalspan products for 18 years. When the opportunity to purchase the Whanganui/Hawera franchise came up, he took it, together with his brother Michael, who had returned to Whanganui from overseas.