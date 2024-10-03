They’ve been running the franchise for over three years and have taken on more employees and labourers, with a fulltime staff of five plus contractors.

The franchise area covers from Whanganui out to Marton, up to Ohakune and National Park, then across to Hawera. It’s a large area involving a lot of travelling.

The building that won Commercial Building of the Year and was the overall Building of the Year winner.

“Our core role is building garages and sheds ranging from small, single garages up through to medium-sized commercial buildings such as workshops/offices,” said Michael. “Aiden knows the product like the back of his hand.

“We wish to acknowledge the dedication of our staff who have helped us achieve the fantastic result of winning so many awards,” he said.

The Fitzgerald brothers Aiden and Michael, owners-operators of Fitzgerald Steel Buildings Ltd and trading as Totalspan Whanganui/Hawera, took the prestigious Franchise of the Year Award at the Totalspan awards evening.

Michael (sales manager) is a qualified builder (LBP) and spent 10 years playing professional rugby in Manawatū and for the Chiefs in Hamilton. He played overseas in England for four years and did a stint playing rugby in Japan, before returning to building again in Whanganui in 2020.

The biggest building they have constructed measured 20m x 40m. “We can get up to a 30m span, and go as long as the customer requires,” said Michael.

Both Aiden and Michael are keen Whanganui residents, having been brought up in the city. They proudly sponsor local rugby and community projects.

Enquiries can be made to Totalspan Whanganui/Hawera, phone Whanganui 06 347 9842 and Hawera 06 2625015 or email whanganui@totalspan.co.nz. Website totalspan.co.nz











