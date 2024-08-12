Advertisement
Whanganui youth actors bringing Oliver! The Musical to life at Amdram

Whanganui Midweek
By Graham Dack
2 mins to read
The cast of Oliver! The Musical is filled with many young actors from Whanganui.

The energy at Amdram’s rehearsal space is electric, and it’s not only the seasoned performers bringing the buzz.

This year, the spotlight shines on the cast’s youngest members as they take the lead in bringing Oliver! The Musical to life.

With opening night not far away, the theatre is filled with young voices perfecting their songs. These young stars, many of who are making their stage debuts, are quickly becoming the heart and soul of the production.

The production team are excited about how well these youngsters are doing, it’s incredible to see the dedication and passion these kids have. It’s a joy to watch them grow as performers.

The mischievous antics and energy of the Fagin’s Gang scenes and the hungry faces of the orphans are already standing out as highlights of the show.

The role of Oliver in this production is shared by two local schoolboys, Dean Petersen and Oliver Smith. Both have been working hard on this challenging role and despite their young age, are bringing a depth to the character beyond their years.

Eben Hill, who is playing the Artful Dodger, brings a natural charismatic likability to his character that is sure to thrill the audiences.

The kids have stepped up, taking direction well, and their enthusiasm is contagious. We’ve all been inspired by their commitment, and it’s pushing everyone to raise their game.

Audiences can expect a show full of heart, energy, and youthful exuberance, led by the next generation of Amdram stars.

And as the curtain prepares to rise on Oliver!, Amdram is already looking ahead to the festive season.

We are excited to announce that our Christmas production will be Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, The Mousetrap. This thrilling whodunnit promises to be a highlight of the holiday season, offering a change of pace with its suspenseful plot and timeless appeal.

Auditions will be announced soon, and we can’t wait to see the community come together once again for another unforgettable show.

Stay tuned for more details on The Mousetrap and don’t miss your chance to catch Oliver!— a production that showcases the incredible talent and hard work of our young stars.

The Details

What: Oliver! The Musical

When: October 11-20

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House, 69 Saint Hill Street

