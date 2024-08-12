The cast of Oliver! The Musical is filled with many young actors from Whanganui.

The cast of Oliver! The Musical is filled with many young actors from Whanganui.

The energy at Amdram’s rehearsal space is electric, and it’s not only the seasoned performers bringing the buzz.

This year, the spotlight shines on the cast’s youngest members as they take the lead in bringing Oliver! The Musical to life.

With opening night not far away, the theatre is filled with young voices perfecting their songs. These young stars, many of who are making their stage debuts, are quickly becoming the heart and soul of the production.

The production team are excited about how well these youngsters are doing, it’s incredible to see the dedication and passion these kids have. It’s a joy to watch them grow as performers.

The mischievous antics and energy of the Fagin’s Gang scenes and the hungry faces of the orphans are already standing out as highlights of the show.