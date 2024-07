The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club has received what prestigious award?

The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club has received what prestigious award?

1. Who is the Whanganui canoe sprint athlete who has been named for his second Olympic Games?

2. Name the location of a new archery club in the Whanganui district.

3. The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club has received what prestigious award?

4. Three members of the Benson clan — Lola, Oscar and Emily — have recently won medals at what event?

5. What world championship event will Whanganui host next February?