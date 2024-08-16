Sebby (Sebastian) Skedgwell, 11, from Carlton School has set himself a goal to raise $750 for the Cancer Society. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He said he’ll miss his hair but knows it’s going for a good cause.

“It’s good but I’m sad to lose my hair. I plan to grow it all over again and donate more hair.”

As well as donating his shorn locks, Sebby is also using his planned chop as a fundraiser for the Cancer Society. He said he set up the online fundraiser in the hope of raising $500.

“I was surprised. In one day it was at $380 already. When I last saw it was over $600 so I’m trying to raise $750. I’m really happy to raise so much money.”

Sebby Skedgwell's hair is 42cm long and will be used to make wigs.

When Sebby sends his hair to Freedom Wigs to be made into wigs for cancer patients, he is set to receive a donation from the company in return. He said he plans to also donate that money to the Cancer Society.

“I just want to help people.”

Sebby’s mum, Emma Skedgwell said this is his second attempt at donating his hair.

“The first time he gave up about halfway due to teasing. Bullying is not okay and it affected him to the point of cutting his hair because of it. It’s not okay to judge people, you should take them the way they are instead of what they look like.”

She said Sebby has had plenty of support during the four-year growth period, with his brother, Josh, also growing out his hair.

“They made a deal that they’re not cutting their hair until the other brother did it. So, when Sebby has his cut on Wednesday, Josh will also chop his hair as well.”

Emma said she’s proud of Sebby’s commitment.

“He came up with the idea all on his own and he’s stuck with it. The fact he wants to do it again has blown me away. As well as being proud of Sebby, I’m grateful to all the people that have supported him on this journey.”

To donate, visit: www.youcanforcancer.org.nz and search “Sebby’s chopping of the mop”. The page will be open until Friday, August 23, with before and after pictures of Sebby’s chop.











