UIM Jet Sprint World Championship roars back to Whanganui

New Zealander Ollie Silverton will be defending his title as Group A UIM world champion when racing resumes early next year. Photo / Shot 360 Photography

New Zealander Ollie Silverton will be defending his title as Group A UIM world champion when racing resumes early next year. Photo / Shot 360 Photography

The adrenaline-fuelled UIM Jet Sprint World Championship is set to make a triumphant return to the stunning landscapes of New Zealand, marking its first appearance since 2016. Organisers have announced the championship will feature two rounds to be held in Wānaka and Whanganui in early 2025.

The action kicks off with Round One in Wānaka on January 25 and 26, followed by Round Two in Whanganui on February 1 and 2. Audiences can expect a spectacle of speed, skill, and excitement as teams from New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Canada compete across three classes: Superboats, Group A and the newly formed LS Class.

The competition will see reigning champion Phonsy Mullen, of Australia, defend his Superboat crown and New Zealand’s Ollie Silverton defend his Group A title.

Spokeswoman Julia Murray said: “The return of the UIM Jet Sprint World Championship to New Zealand is a momentous occasion for fans, competitors, and organisers alike. We’re thrilled to showcase the world’s finest jet sprint talent against the breathtaking backdrop of New Zealand’s natural beauty. With new classes and seasoned champions, the 2025 championship promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.”

For more information, including ticket details and event updates, visit www.jetsprint.co.nz or follow on https://www.facebook.com/nzjetsprint.