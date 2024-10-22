Advertisement
Trampers battle invasive pink ragwort

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Whanganui Tramping Club member Laurel Stowell digs out a pink ragwort plant in sand dunes with the Whangaehu River in the background.

Making Tracks with Scroggin

One of the stated objectives of the Wanganui Tramping Club is to protect and encourage the native flora and a way to do this is to combat invasive weeds.

Since 1965, one weekend a year has been spent eradicating pinus contorta in Tongariro National Park. In recent years, club members have supplied labour to the Conservation Department (DoC) to pull flowering pink ragwort plants growing in the Whitiau Scientific Reserve, near the mouth of the Whangaehu River.

Pink ragwort (Senecio glastifolius), also known as Holly-leafed senecio, is from South Africa. It may look pretty with its bright pink, purple, or mauve, daisy-like flowers with yellow centres, but its seeds spread rapidly in the wind and has colonised large areas of State Highway 3 roadside, the Whanganui coast and beyond.

A team of 15 trampers and one DOC ranger spent a day pulling pink ragwort at Whitiau earlier this month.

The club’s weekend programme for November:

Nov 2, Saturday, Rhodo Ramble, leader Sandra

Nov 2 or 3, Saturday or Sunday, Mt Wainui, leader Mike

Nov 9 or 10, Saturday or Sunday, Burn Hut, leader Trish

Nov 14-17, Thursday-Sunday, Whareroa, Lake Taupo, leader Mike

Nov 16, Saturday, Stanton Memorial, Ruapehu, leader Toby

Nov 23, Saturday, Marton Sash and Door Track, leaders Erwin and Dorothy

Nov 30, Saturday, Blyth Hut Circuit, leader Peter

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweek trampers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on November 7 and 21 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on November 14 and 28. The club is also experimenting with an alternative Thursday trip.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say on who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone. For further information visit our website whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, November 5 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm will feature an illustrated presentation on the Camino de Santiago walk across Spain, undertaken by club members, Trish Hopkins, Cherry and Johnny Channon. All welcome.

