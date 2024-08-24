Advertisement
Student riders hit the trails at Whanganui Schools Mountain Bike Champs.

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
Intermediate Boys’ Race takes off the start at the Mountain Bike Championships.

Intermediate Boys' Race takes off the start at the Mountain Bike Championships.

More than 130 riders took part in the Whanganui Schools Mountain Bike Champs on Wednesday, August 21 at a sunny Pauri Lake course in Kaitoke.

Since 2016 the traditional secondary-aged competition has been open to year 6-13 students from schools across the Whanganui region. The event offers the chance for competitive riding and a fun day out of the classroom to have a go at biking the smooth forest trails.

An exciting new addition this year was the team relays, with the Kaitoke Shredders winning the inaugural primary/intermediate relay over teams from St John’s Hill and Westmere. In the afternoon, the Cullinane Seniors took out the secondary school relay race from Whanganui High School and Whanganui Girls’ College in second and third place, respectively.

Quinn Hemingway, rangatahi activator at Sport Whanganui, led the event and was impressed by the enthusiasm and support from schools and volunteers from the local cycling community.

“The number of secondary students taking part doubled this year which was fantastic, and it was great to have a range of schools involved, including Ohakune Primary making the trip down from the Ruapehu,” said Hemingway.

“With the event continuing to grow in popularity, we are ever appreciative for the support received from Keith Ramage of the Whanganui Mountain Bike Club, and Cath Cheatley from Velo Ronny’s Bicycle Store, both of whom helped with the event set up and volunteering on the day.

“It was great to also have Mike and Alastair from Whanganui Green Bikes on hand to provide tune-ups and peace of mind to riders, checking bikes over and offering advice around maintenance and kit,” he said.

The next big Sport Whanganui-hosted events are the Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Tough Kid and Tough Teen, from November 7-8 this year due to planned track refurbishment at Cooks Gardens in December.

Results - WSS Mountain Bike Championships

Senior Girls – 5 laps - 1 Zoe Anderson – Cullinane College, 2 Romy Schmelling – Whanganui High School, 3 Alexis Toy – Whanganui Girls’ College.

Senior Boys – 5 laps - 1 Charlie Anderson – Cullinane College, 2 Hadley Wilson – Whanganui High School, 3 Lennox Brotherton – Whanganui High School.

Junior Girls – 4 laps - 1 Mackensie Ramage – Whanganui Girls’ College, 2 Bailey Morgan – Whanganui Girls’ College, 3 Alexis Kemp – Whanganui City College.

Junior Boys – 4 laps -1 Noah Toy – Whanganui High School, 2 Ethan Toy – Whanganui High School, 3 Lucas Spink – Whanganui High School.

Intermediate Girls – 4 laps - 1 Casey Sharratt – Westmere School, 2 Hana Harding – Ohakune Primary, 3 Jessie Harding – Ohakune Primary.

Intermediate Boys – 4 laps - 1 Riley Brasting – Kaitoke School, 2 Denby Whittington – Whanganui Intermediate School, 3 Declan Harris – Whanganui Intermediate School.

Primary Girls – 3 laps -1 Sophie Bennetts – St Johns Hill, 2 Tori Haden – Westmere School, 3 Lily Walker – Westmere School.

Primary Boys – 3 laps - 1 Max Bott – St Johns Hill, 2 Ari Hetherington – Westmere School, Rocco Davies – St Johns Hill.

