Intermediate Boys’ Race takes off the start at the Mountain Bike Championships.

More than 130 riders took part in the Whanganui Schools Mountain Bike Champs on Wednesday, August 21 at a sunny Pauri Lake course in Kaitoke.

Since 2016 the traditional secondary-aged competition has been open to year 6-13 students from schools across the Whanganui region. The event offers the chance for competitive riding and a fun day out of the classroom to have a go at biking the smooth forest trails.

An exciting new addition this year was the team relays, with the Kaitoke Shredders winning the inaugural primary/intermediate relay over teams from St John’s Hill and Westmere. In the afternoon, the Cullinane Seniors took out the secondary school relay race from Whanganui High School and Whanganui Girls’ College in second and third place, respectively.

Quinn Hemingway, rangatahi activator at Sport Whanganui, led the event and was impressed by the enthusiasm and support from schools and volunteers from the local cycling community.

“The number of secondary students taking part doubled this year which was fantastic, and it was great to have a range of schools involved, including Ohakune Primary making the trip down from the Ruapehu,” said Hemingway.