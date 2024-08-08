Advertisement
St Marcellin School, Whanganui, honours teacher aide’s 25 years of service

Steve Carle
2 mins to read
Selina Wilks (seated) with senior and junior students from St Marcellin School, Whanganui, Father John Roberts and principal Belinda Backwell.

St Marcellin School honoured teacher aide of 25 years, Selina Wilks, with a special liturgy service with students singing and presenting gifts of appreciation, on Thursday, August 8.

Principal Belinda Backwell spoke about Selina’s achievements. “The inspiration from people like Whaea Selina is indeed what makes us what we are today,” she said.

“The dedication, passion, discipline and acts of kindness are the fruits of Selina’s work. We can proudly say that she is an excellent teacher aide, staff member and colleague.

“Just like a candle consumes itself to light the way for others, we congratulate Selina on 25 years of service and thank her for her dedication and loyalty.

“The most important resource in any school is the employees. This school has undergone many changes in the 25 years Selina has been here and she has continued to serve the school and the community.

“This is a testament to her character and her loyalty.”

Father John Roberts led the liturgy and told the story of Mary MacKillop, who was living in Australia in the 1800s when it was still being settled by people from around the world.

“There was nobody to help people in need, nobody to lead the children with reading, writing and arithmetic,” he said. “She worked very hard to gather a group of people around her who would do just that.

“She is reminding us today that one of the natural things about being a Christian is that we reach out to others in the course of our lives. Some of the things I see in Selina are ‘if there’s something that needs to be done, she does it and makes a profound difference’,” he said.

Carl Bates, MP for Whanganui, was unable to attend because as he was in Parliament but sent a message of congratulations.

