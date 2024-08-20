Advertisement
Sounds of the Sanctuary concert at Bushy Park

New Zealand String Quartet – Te Ropu Turu o Aotearoa is returning to Whanganui. Photo / Latitude Creative, taken at Zealandia Te Mara a Tane

New Zealand String Quartet – Te Rōpu Tūrū o Aotearoa is returning to Whanganui on September 22, playing their 2024 Sounds of the Sanctuary programme.

The place of the concert could not be more fitting than Bushy Park Tarapuruhi, Forest Sanctuary and Historic Homestead.

The concert starts at 3pm, and takes place inside the homestead’s lounge, which will have seating for 80 ticket-holders.

The carefully curated programme begins with Gareth Farr’s Te Kōanga, a celebration of life and regeneration that echoes the rejuvenation of Aotearoa’s lush flora and fauna.

Haydn’s Op. 64, No. 5, famously known as The Lark, follows, with its melodies that soar like the bird, echoing the vibrant avian life that thrives within Bushy Park’s protected haven.

Gillian Whitehead’s Poroporoaki pays homage to the cultural and natural heritage of New Zealand, weaving a sonic tapestry that bridges the past and present. The concert concludes with Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96, the beloved American Quartet.

Its sweeping melodies evoke the spirit of exploration and adventure, mirroring the diverse ecosystems found within Aotearoa.

Sounds of the Sanctuary premiered in March 2024 to sold-out audiences at Zealandia Ecosanctuary in Wellington as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts. Since then, it has formed the cornerstone of the NZSQ’s 2024 performance season, Soundscapes.

Throughout the year, the ensemble is taking chamber music beyond the traditional concert hall to demonstrate and celebrate the way music can connect us to our surroundings.

Musicians: Helene Pohl, Violin I; Peter Clark, Violin II; Gillian Ansell, Viola; Rolf Gjelsten, Cello.

■ For more information please contact John, email: bushyparkbbwanganui@gmail.com

