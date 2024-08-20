New Zealand String Quartet – Te Ropu Turu o Aotearoa is returning to Whanganui. Photo / Latitude Creative, taken at Zealandia Te Mara a Tane

New Zealand String Quartet – Te Ropu Turu o Aotearoa is returning to Whanganui. Photo / Latitude Creative, taken at Zealandia Te Mara a Tane

New Zealand String Quartet – Te Rōpu Tūrū o Aotearoa is returning to Whanganui on September 22, playing their 2024 Sounds of the Sanctuary programme.

The place of the concert could not be more fitting than Bushy Park Tarapuruhi, Forest Sanctuary and Historic Homestead.

The concert starts at 3pm, and takes place inside the homestead’s lounge, which will have seating for 80 ticket-holders.

The carefully curated programme begins with Gareth Farr’s Te Kōanga, a celebration of life and regeneration that echoes the rejuvenation of Aotearoa’s lush flora and fauna.

Haydn’s Op. 64, No. 5, famously known as The Lark, follows, with its melodies that soar like the bird, echoing the vibrant avian life that thrives within Bushy Park’s protected haven.