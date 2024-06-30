Pūanga at Carlton School dedicated to cultural diversity

Carlton School's Puanga/Matariki event started with a bonfire at 6am in the morning.

This year’s Pūanga/Matariki celebration at Carlton School was dedicated to cultural diversity within the school.

There are currently 20 ethnicities at the school and this year, with the help of the parent community, students have been learning “about us” in cultural contexts.

The Pūanga began at 6am on the school field with a bonfire with ruruku/ karakia led by Robin Ohia. It was a lot warmer than previous years’ celebrations with stars visible but some clouds and strong light from the moon obscuring some of the views, he said.

Carlton School students later travelled to Castlecliff Beach to create “cultural sand sculptures".

“We are hoping to see the learning focus manifest through the many creations and that our learners are guided by our school values. In particular, we hope to further develop our understanding and application of ‘kotahitanga’ by strengthening our group and working and collaborating. It was a great day,” he said.