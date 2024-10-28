As part of our commitment to Get New Zealand Back on Track, National promised action on pothole repairs and road restoration.

I would say the promise was kept; Budget 2024 allocated $3.97 billion for the maintenance of state highways and local roads over the next three years.

Manawatū-Whanganui did very well, in my opinion, out of Transport Minister Simeon Brown’s Pothole Prevention fund, with a 38% increase in funding for this essential work.

As the MP for Whanganui, my patch extends into South Taranaki and up to Stratford, so I was pleased to see Taranaki roads get a significant increase in funding as well.

Allocating the funding is one thing, but actually doing the work makes things smoother where the rubber quite literally meets the road.

Ten days ago I called in to check progress on repairs to Carlton Ave, which is designated as part of State Highway 3 and eligible for Pothole Prevention Fund assistance.

One lane of Carlton Ave was closed, with a diversion in place as contractors repaired and resealed a portion of the road between London St and Alma Rd.

When I drove the road again at Labour Weekend the difference was obvious, with large sections of the road completely rebuilt and resealed, now devoid of potholes.

For the next few weeks, anyone driving north of Kai Iwi is likely to see contractors working on the road south of Pātea as road rebuilding is carried out at five sites: Nukumāru, either side of Waitotara, Moumahaki and Whenuakura.

Those who drive the road regularly will understand that this is work that is long overdue but can now proceed due to the allocation of funding.

It is not just a matter of filling potholes; the surface of the road has to be made watertight to prevent water getting underneath the seal and undermining the base road.

Contractors will undertake resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works to ensure that NZTA and councils get our state highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standards that Kiwis expect.

By carrying out this work now the roads will be more resilient, reliable and safe. Getting work completed prior to Christmas will help the holiday traffic to flow and provide smoother journeys for all road users on this stretch of SH3.

I would say we’re quite literally getting New Zealanders back on track.