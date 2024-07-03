Max Crook, a young drummer and composer from Auckland, currently on tour with his quintet.

His name is Max Crook, a young drummer and composer from Auckland, currently on tour with his quintet, playing jazz-ish music (his words, not mine), mostly original stuff he has written.

Born and raised in West Auckland, he has established himself as a young artist emerging on the scene as both drummer and composer. Having been a regular sideman and student of the pianist Jonathan Crayford since age 18, 21-year-old Max has performed alongside some of the country’s best improvisers.

Having completed a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Performance at the University of Auckland, he has the attention of master saxophonist and educator Roger Manins who says: “Max Crook is an outstanding drummer, bandleader and composer. His music is rich in warmth, humour and integrity and is a joy to experience”.

Joining Max onstage are Lukas Fritsch - alto saxophone and bass clarinet, Robin Baek – guitar, Connor McAneny – piano and Tyler Diprose - double bass – five rising stars in the country’s capital.

The quintet will play in Whangarei, Napier and Wellington before their Whanganui date.