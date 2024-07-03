Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Musicians Club presents new music from Auckland

Whanganui Midweek
By Ken Chernoff
2 mins to read
Max Crook, a young drummer and composer from Auckland, currently on tour with his quintet.

His name is Max Crook, a young drummer and composer from Auckland, currently on tour with his quintet, playing jazz-ish music (his words, not mine), mostly original stuff he has written.

Born and raised in West Auckland, he has established himself as a young artist emerging on the scene as both drummer and composer. Having been a regular sideman and student of the pianist Jonathan Crayford since age 18, 21-year-old Max has performed alongside some of the country’s best improvisers.

Having completed a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Performance at the University of Auckland, he has the attention of master saxophonist and educator Roger Manins who says: “Max Crook is an outstanding drummer, bandleader and composer. His music is rich in warmth, humour and integrity and is a joy to experience”.

Joining Max onstage are Lukas Fritsch - alto saxophone and bass clarinet, Robin Baek – guitar, Connor McAneny – piano and Tyler Diprose - double bass – five rising stars in the country’s capital.

The quintet will play in Whangarei, Napier and Wellington before their Whanganui date.

They complete the tour with gigs in Rotorua and then back in Auckland. The project is entitled The House of Green Branches and features folk-inspired compositions and arrangements Max describes as “dynamic improvised music that reflects a distinct sense of place”.

He talks about being happy, inspired and engaged. “I’m trying to challenge myself as much as possible,” says Max, and this tour is a further step toward realising his ambitions. It will be an entertaining evening of new music interpreted by talented young musicians.

Come down and support the music.

■ When: Friday, July 12, 7:00pm. Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave. Details: $20 general admission, $15 jazz and musician club members.

