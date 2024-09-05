Advertisement
Move your body for mental health

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Club Gold walking group members, who meet each week at Sport Whanganui for exercise and a chat.

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) is from September 23 to 29. This year’s theme is “community is what we create together”. The community looks different for everyone and the Mental Health Foundation – the organisation behind MHAW – is encouraging all New Zealanders to define, build and celebrate their communities through different daily activities.

Our mental health is a taonga/treasure, something to look after and protect. One of the most important things we can do to protect our mental health, and our wellbeing, is to incorporate regular movement into our lives.

Be active, me kori tonu, is one of the five ways to wellbeing that underpins the MHAW campaign, alongside Te Whare Tapa Whā, a model developed by leading health advocate Sir Mason Durie. Movement can support your mental health by boosting your mood, helping to reduce stress, and improving your sleep.

MHAW is a great springboard for starting to build – or adding in more - good movement habits for your wellbeing. Each day has a theme or activity to encourage people to take positive action. Local organisations are encouraged to run events during the week, and we have several great activities happening here in our region to join in on, including:

■ The Big Morning Run on Wednesday, September 25, is a national movement that aims to unite run clubs and groups of mates across New Zealand to hit the pavement together, celebrating the benefits of running and human connection. Find out more and register your group at bigmorningrun.com.

■ The Awa Adventure Run school event on Friday, September 27, is a chance for tamariki and rangatahi to try trail running in a free, fun, and relaxed environment. Hosted at That Place Mountain Bike Park alongside the Whanganui awa, there are three distances to choose from – a 2km mostly flat run, a 7km mix of hills and flat and a 13.9km course with some big climbs. Entry is via schools so get in touch with your school sport coordinator if your child is interested in getting involved.

If you are keen to try something different, Tūhono Thursday during MHAW is about getting to know someone in your community that you usually don’t talk to. Take a look at the Sport Whanganui website activity directory for ideas and inspiration to find new ways to move or connect with your community.

