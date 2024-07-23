Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Jazz Club celebrates with NZSM Big Band in Whanganui

Whanganui Midweek
By Ken Chernoff
2 mins to read
NZSM Big Band 1 of 2022.

NZSM Big Band 1 of 2022.

The Whanganui Jazz Club was taken by storm in 2022 by the number one big band of jazz students at the Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music in Wellington under the direction of Rodger Fox.

Their performance was so outstanding that the club vowed to make it an annual event. With the passing of the great man, it falls on others to keep this wonderful initiative alive.

It is no mean feat to deal with the administration and organisation required to deliver some 20-odd students from the nation’s capital to the stage of the St John’s Club.

Daniel Hayles worked hand in hand with Rodger running the university’s big band programme, and he has the knowledge and expertise gained from not only that experience but also the many years that Daniel spent with Rodger first as his student, then as an arranger for the Rodger Fox Big Band and teaching colleague at Te Kōkī.

The club is thrilled to learn that Daniel is stepping up and doing the mahi that is required to make this concert possible for the third year running.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Come down to the St Johns Club on Sunday, August 4 to witness the explosive, hard-swinging Big Band One from the school’s Jazz Performance Programme. Students from all year groups join together for a night of classic swing, hard bop, funk and fusion styles in a large ensemble format featuring vocalist Freyja Dunsmuir and led by Daniel.

It will be an evening filled with the same exuberance that won our hearts when the band first played here.

■ When: Sunday, August 4, 6.30 pm. Where: St John’s Club, 158 Glasgow St. Details: Doors open at 5.30pm for meals, snacks and drinks. Members $15 with memberships available at the door.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek