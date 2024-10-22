Guerilla 450 Roadster launch in Whanganui

Speaking about the Guerrilla 450, Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd, said: “The Guerrilla 450 is our take on modern roasters, and we are super happy with how it has turned out”.

“The motorcycle is mechanically characterful, super sophisticated, and combines performance, versatility and confidence-inspiring handling. It is built on the same platform as the Himalayan but tuned to roadster performance which makes it feel excitingly different when you ride it.

“The Guerrilla really brings out what roadsters were always meant to do. It is super responsive and absolutely gorgeous to ride at everyday speeds, and equally delightful when revved through its paces on full gas.

“The engine, the chassis, the riding position, and the superlative handling of the motorcycle all come together to truly make it much more than the sum of its parts,” said Lal.

The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will also be called the Royal Enfield GRR 450 in most of the Latin American markets. The line-up features three variants - Analogue, Dash, and Flash - and five colours.

The Guerrilla 450 is powered by the new and advanced 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Sherpa engine.

. Equipped with a 4-valve DOHC setup, the Guerrilla 450 delivers 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 NM of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, with more than 85% of this torque available starting at 3000 rpm.

Its water-cooled system features an integrated water pump, twin-pass radiator, and internal bypass.

The six-speed gearbox with assist and slip clutch enhances high-speed cruising comfort and adds an extra layer of safety.

It features a stepped bench seat, an 11-litre fuel tank, LED headlights, trafficators with integrated tail lamp, and an upswept silencer.

The ergonomics on the Guerrilla 450 are designed to work in harmony with different riding styles, enabling riders to handle everything from fast-flowing sweeping open roads, to tight technical switchbacks.

The rider geometry ensures that the stance remains upright thanks to the low seat and mid-set footpegs. With a dynamic chassis, the Guerrilla 450 is engineered for agility and quick handling.

The 43mm telescopic front fork and linkage-type mono-shock at the rear boost rider confidence without sacrificing comfort. Paired with 43cm front and rear tubeless tyres and 1440 mm wheelbase, the motorcycle maintains stability and control.

This engaging and responsive riding dynamic makes the Guerrilla 450 ideal for city commuting and spirited rides on winding roads, striking a balance between practicality and performance.

With Performance Mode and Eco Mode, the rider can change the throttle response to suit their mood and riding conditions.

The new Tripper Dash is an infotainment cluster that offers a simple, intuitive user interface.

It has enhanced features like route-recording which can be exported in GPX format, enabling the rider to share experiences with their peers.

The GPX file can be imported from any device to relive and recreate the ride experience. Beyond navigation, the interface offers music control, weather forecasts, and comprehensive vehicle information.

Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras, India, in 1955, to supply 350 Bullets to the Army.

Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes the all-new Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the all-new Himalayan adventure tourer, the Scram 411 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350 and Classic 350.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2000 stores in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe.

Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, the United Kingdom, and in Chennai (formerly Madras). The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has five modern CKD assembly facilities in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina, and Colombia.

In addition to the new demonstrator 450 roadster, there will be up to 20 other Royal Enfields on display including 350, 411, 500 and 650cc machines with local club members on hand to answer questions about their late model machines.