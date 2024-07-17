Advertisement
Durie Hill Elevator celebrates 105th birthday

The Durie Hill Elevator has innovative projection-based displays and new wirelessly-controlled lighting throughout the length of the tunnel.

Public invitation to celebrate Durie Hill Elevator’s 105th birthday

Whanganui District Council and Whanganui Connection are proud to invite residents and visitors to Whanganui to celebrate the 105th birthday of Durie Hill Elevator, on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3.

A unique form of public transport, the Durie Hill Elevator opened on August 2, 1919. Set into the hill, the 213-metre tunnel and 66-metre public transport elevator - staffed then as now by an operator, enabled a short journey by foot or bicycle between Whanganui and Durie Hill.

Recently completed experience enhancements, supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage at Durie Hill Elevator include new design throughout the physical spaces of the elevator, with new signage and wayfinding.
For Whanganui Connection, who run the service, the upcoming 105th birthday also provides a chance to celebrate their recently completed experience enhancements, supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Durie Hill Elevator opened on August 2, 1919.
These include new design throughout the physical spaces of the elevator, with new signage and wayfinding, an underground plant wall, innovative projection-based displays and new, wirelessly controlled lighting throughout the length of the tunnel. The elevator team is also trialling expanded hours this winter - opening half an hour earlier each morning.

The top of the Durie Hill Elevator in Blyth Street.
Performer and elevator operator Anthonie Tonnon will be offering tours of the elevator and tunnel on the birthday weekend. In the tours, visitors will see some of the capabilities of the new displays and lights, and get to see the famous Mercury Arc Rectifier.

“Today, Durie Hill Elevator remains a valued means of transport, a living inspiration for how we design, build and move around our cities, and a wonder in its own right,” said Tonnin.

Lower Landing of the Durie Hill Elevator with a plant wall.
The tours are no extra charge - you’ll just pay for your journey on the elevator at usual prices - $2 for adults, and $1 for children over 5, each way. Reservations are essential at duriehillelevator.co.nz/tours. Reservations open Friday, 19 July.

Details

■ What: Durie Hill Elevator 105th Birthday weekend. When: August 2-4. The elevator opens 7:30-6pm Friday, 9:30-5pm Saturday and Sunday. Tours on the hour, 11am-2pm Friday, 12-2pm Saturday. Bookings essential at duriehillelevator.co.nz Where: D.H.E: 42 Anzac Parade and 2 Blyth Street, Whanganui.

