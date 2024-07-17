Durie Hill Elevator opened on August 2, 1919.

These include new design throughout the physical spaces of the elevator, with new signage and wayfinding, an underground plant wall, innovative projection-based displays and new, wirelessly controlled lighting throughout the length of the tunnel. The elevator team is also trialling expanded hours this winter - opening half an hour earlier each morning.

The top of the Durie Hill Elevator in Blyth Street.

Performer and elevator operator Anthonie Tonnon will be offering tours of the elevator and tunnel on the birthday weekend. In the tours, visitors will see some of the capabilities of the new displays and lights, and get to see the famous Mercury Arc Rectifier.

“Today, Durie Hill Elevator remains a valued means of transport, a living inspiration for how we design, build and move around our cities, and a wonder in its own right,” said Tonnin.

Lower Landing of the Durie Hill Elevator with a plant wall.

The tours are no extra charge - you’ll just pay for your journey on the elevator at usual prices - $2 for adults, and $1 for children over 5, each way. Reservations are essential at duriehillelevator.co.nz/tours. Reservations open Friday, 19 July.

Details

■ What: Durie Hill Elevator 105th Birthday weekend. When: August 2-4. The elevator opens 7:30-6pm Friday, 9:30-5pm Saturday and Sunday. Tours on the hour, 11am-2pm Friday, 12-2pm Saturday. Bookings essential at duriehillelevator.co.nz Where: D.H.E: 42 Anzac Parade and 2 Blyth Street, Whanganui.