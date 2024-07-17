Public invitation to celebrate Durie Hill Elevator’s 105th birthday
Whanganui District Council and Whanganui Connection are proud to invite residents and visitors to Whanganui to celebrate the 105th birthday of Durie Hill Elevator, on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3.
A unique form of public transport, the Durie Hill Elevator opened on August 2, 1919. Set into the hill, the 213-metre tunnel and 66-metre public transport elevator - staffed then as now by an operator, enabled a short journey by foot or bicycle between Whanganui and Durie Hill.
For Whanganui Connection, who run the service, the upcoming 105th birthday also provides a chance to celebrate their recently completed experience enhancements, supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.