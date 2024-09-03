Producer Body Beat Ritual and Vinyl Room owner Ron Fisher.

Whanganui record store The Vinyl Room has teamed up with local electronic dance producer Body Beat Ritual to celebrate the release of their debut 12″ on Whanganui’s newest record label, Pleasure. This Friday, you are invited to sample a taste of cutting-edge electro at the Pleasure Records release party for Body Beat Ritual’s Fixation EP.

Since relocating to Whanganui from Auckland, Body Beat Ritual has released a series of well-received EPs on international labels, all written and recorded in the River City.

Body Beat Ritual’s live electronica is made and performed with hardware synths, samplers and drum machines. His abiding musical influence is techno, which took a futuristic take on 1980s electro acts such as New Order and Front 242 and combined the funk of American club music and the style of cinematic disco (think Georgio Moroder and Donna Summer’s I Feel Love) with the dark visual punch of the cyberpunk genre that produced iconic cultural works such as Bladerunner and Akira.

Vinyl DJ Neil Buddle will join Body Beat Ritual from 5.30pm on Friday, September 6. Free entry. Records and merch for sale. All welcome.

More info on Body Beat Ritual can be found at pleasurerecords.nz.