In response, we are taking decisive action on all 14 of the commission’s recommendations. The Government is committed to making Kiwibank a true competitor, pushing forward with open banking to enhance innovation and choice, and ensuring the Reserve Bank plays its part in fostering competition.

We’ve already made strides by scrapping what I consider to be overly prescriptive loan regulations, making it easier for Kiwis to access credit. But the Commerce Commission’s report is just the beginning. We’re revising policies across the board to ensure all banking providers, big or small, operate on a level playing field.

At the same time, the Finance and Expenditure Committee, in partnership with the Primary Production Committee, is conducting a separate inquiry into banking competition.

This inquiry has a strong focus on rural banking, which I see as being a significant issue for many constituents in the Whanganui electorate.

Two of the Terms of Reference for this inquiry stand out:

Ascertain whether there is adequate transparency on lending rates for rural, residential, and business lending.

Access to banking services, including access to cash services, especially in rural areas.

Rural constituents frequently tell me the lack of access to face-to-face banking services outside our cities is a significant issue.

Many of these people also suffer from unreliable digital connectivity, which restricts their access to online banking services.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is currently calling for public submissions on its inquiry, giving members of the public the opportunity to have their say.

On a recent walkabout in town, I was approached by a constituent complaining about the lack of banking services. I encouraged them to make a submission to the select committee, which they have done.

Submissions close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, September 25, and anyone wishing to make a submission can visit the Parliament website for more information.

Our goal is simple: a more competitive banking sector that works harder for you. With these changes, we’re delivering what I view as being better services, more options and, ultimately, a better deal for all New Zealanders.