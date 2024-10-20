Members of the Aramoho Table Tennis Club playing at their dedicated hall at Spriggens Park in central Whanganui.

Aramoho Table Tennis Club is now at Spriggens Park.

With over 80 years of history behind it, the Aramoho Table Tennis Club originally played at a hall in Aramoho, had a temporary move next door, then six months ago moved into a dedicated hall just north of the grandstand at Spriggens Park in central Whanganui.

“The club has four tables permanently set up with doubles being played socially using two to three of the tables,” said spokeman Jacques van Vels.

New members are always welcome, to join, phone Garry Spooner on 0220127312. Games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am-12 noon, the cost is $4 per session. The club is primarily social, so a smoko at 10am is eagerly looked forward to.

Michelle Whaanger said the present group took over the reins in 2018. “We all have fun, there is no committee or elected members, we just operate by consensus,” she said. Her husband Paul is the longest playing member of the club.