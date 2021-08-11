Whanganui Squash Club junior programme produce top results in Central series

The #NuiJuniors finished best of their Central rivals in the 2021 Junior Prince Series. Photo / Supplied 110821WCSup02.JPG

The #NuiJuniors finished best of their Central rivals in the 2021 Junior Prince Series. Photo / Supplied 110821WCSup02.JPG

The Whanganui Squash Club's junior programme showed its worth with an outstanding performance by the #NuiJuniors in the Central 2021 Junior Prince Series.

The series wrapped up on Sunday at Squashgym in Palmerston North after 16 rounds at clubs from as far afield at Tararua, up to North Taranaki and everywhere in-between.

The very popular J grade series has featured big numbers this year with over 152 players entered from all over the Central region.

During the series, the Whanganui #NuiJuniors were well represented as 14 Whanganui J graders travelled most Sundays around the Central district. Whanganui stood out at the prize giving with five of the 16 top placings going to junior players from the Whanganui Squash Club at the final tally.

Whanganui placegetters were Jack Heerdegen, the first placed boy, Luke Heerdegen 4th placed boy, Logan Symes and Ethan Toy hot on their heels finishing 5th and 6th respectively.

Not to be outdone, Holly Grant represented the girls at the Whanganui club finishing 3rd top girl.

Next event on the junior calendar is the Junior Nationals is being held on October 8 and Whanganui's top junior girl, Aria Bannister, has been chosen to represent Central in the National Junior teams event. At just 13, Bannister holds a B1 women's grading making her one of the top in her age group nationally.

Placings

1: Boys - Jack Heerdegen – Whanganui

Girls - MacKenzie Carman - Hunterville

2: Boys - Diamund Mullins – Taihape

Girls - Brielle Thompson - Taihape

3:Boys - Jack Richardson – Hunterville

Girls - Holly Grant - Whanganui

4: Boys - Luke Heerdegen – Whanganui

Girls - Shelby Carman - Hunterville

5: Boys -Logan Symes – Whanganui

Girls - Anna Stokes - Waitara

6: Boys - Ethan Toy – Whanganui

Girls - Taylah-Chae Collier - Waitara

7: Boys - Hayden Carter - Kawaroa Park

Girls - Emma Apera - Hawera

8: Boys - Ari Laurenson - Kawaroa Park

Girls - Paige Drinkwater - Ohakune