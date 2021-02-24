Whanganui rugby has lost its oldest living representative selector-coach with the passing of Brian Murphy

A chapter in the history of Whanganui rugby has ended with the passing of Brian Murphy. Photo / Supplied

Wanganui rugby has lost its oldest living representative rugby selector-coach with the death of 93-year-old John Brian Murphy.

Brian Murphy, as he was known, was the longest-serving Wanganui selector-coach prior to the turn of the century.

The former Turakina Valley farmer was included on three-man union panels nine times and with nine different officials over a 12-year span between 1966 and 1977.

During his selection reign, the Butcher Boys played 124 matches, winning 54 times and drawing three.

The most successful season was 1976 when Wanganui won 12 of 15 fixtures, finishing runners-up to unbeaten Taranaki in the inaugural North Island Div 2 championship.

That season the local reps, selected and coached by Murphy (Rangitikei), Ron McPhun and Jim Wallace (both Metropolitan), scored home wins at Spriggens Park over first division unions Wellington 18-15, Waikato 21-7 and Marlborough 38-19 and held Auckland to 9-16 in a close Ranfurly Shield challenge on Eden Park.

The NZ Rugby Almanack stated the overall 1976 record was a "grand achievement with the basis of their success a well-balanced pack, solid in the tight and in the combined drive forward, dominating in the lineouts and quick in the loose".

In the Ranfurly Shield challenge, Wanganui played into the strong wind and driving rain in the first spell but the elements died down in the second spell.

All Black triallist and fullback Bob Barrell, who played 95 of his 139 games for Wanganui under Murphy, rated Murphy as a "bloody good fella – an astute selector and a sound, solid, positive coach who brought people together".

Murphy, who played rugby in Taranaki before purchasing a family farm in Turakina with his brothers in 1960, made his Wanganui selection debut in 1966 with Ron Crombie (Metro) and Tony Coleman (Northern Wanganui).

Then he teamed with Doug Kitto (NW) and Bill Carroll (Metro) in 1967 and with Kitto and McPhun in 1968.

After an absence of three seasons, Murphy returned in 1972, with McPhun and Ray Parr (NW) in 1972 and then followed a two-year stint with McPhun and Ian Strachan (NW), with Roy Horton (NW) and Eric Weir (Metro) in 1985, with McPhun and Jim Wallace in 1976 and finally with Weir and Wallace in 1977 when they were fourth in the North Island Div 2 competition.

Of all Murphy's fellow selectors Eric Weir, who attended Murphy's funeral on Monday, is the sole survivor.

Murphy has the distinction of being the only selector-coach to twice beat Wellington – 18-15 in 1966 and 18-15 10 years later, both on Spriggens Park, and there was also a 15-6 win over a Wellington XV at Petone in 1976.

He held the Wanganui selection record of nine terms, one more than Ron McPhun, until the present Heartland era where Jason Caskey (13 times since 2008) and Jason Hamlin (10 times since 2011) have headed Murphy.

In addition to his Wanganui duties, Murphy was also a successful Rangitikei sub-union Bebbington Shield official, coached Marton OB to Wanganui-Rangitikei premier championship titles in 1968-70-74 and, during his era, Marton OB won seven successive Rangitikei sub-union club titles.

His brothers, Phil and Tom, were Wanganui rep front row props and his son Jim was a champion Marist captain, his side beating Marton OB 13-9 in the 1989 union-wide club final.

After his move from Turakina to Wanganui, where he became a green-keeper at the Castlecliff Golf Club, Brian Murphy joined the Marist Rugby Club and followed the career of his son, who played 17 matches for the union.