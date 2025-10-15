Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rower Jake Newton wins three golds at Australian coastal rowing championships

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui rower Jake Newton (third left) won three gold medals at the 2025 Australian National Beach Sprint Rowing Championships. He is pictured with (from left) New Zealand rower Michael Brake, Leonardo Bachus, former NZ rower Gary Reid, Arthur Crimmins and NZ rower Joe Sullivan.

Whanganui rower Jake Newton (third left) won three gold medals at the 2025 Australian National Beach Sprint Rowing Championships. He is pictured with (from left) New Zealand rower Michael Brake, Leonardo Bachus, former NZ rower Gary Reid, Arthur Crimmins and NZ rower Joe Sullivan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui’s Jake Newton has returned from Australia with three gold medals at the 2025 Australian Beach Sprints Rowing Championships.

The 17-year-old claimed gold in the under-19 age-level events: the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed coxed quads.

Newton represented Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC) and New Zealand as part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save