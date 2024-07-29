“The way he sped up and finished the last 10km was really special,” said his coach Axel Dickinson, director of rowing at Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club. “It’s not going to be the last New Zealand record he can break.

“Both boys are pretty special - mentally how they are wired, and their work ethic is phenomenal. They have a lot of physiological potential and are mentally really tough.

“They are both exceptional in every facet of their lives. Jake was third at the New Zealand secondary schools chess nationals and has a real passion for conservation.

William Herd riding 100km on an indoor bike for an ultra-marathon.

“William can switch it on impressively when he needs to, he’s really coming into his own.

“Both have Ivy League universities approaching them for rowing. The fact that they are exceptional academically really opens those doors for them. Both are the youngest members of the New Zealand squad going to Genoa in Italy for the World Coastal Rowing Championships and there is good camaraderie between them.

“There are more talented rowers in the pipeline through the younger year groups. They are seeing what standard-setters Jake and William are doing, keen to be there to train with them,” he said.

Newton will be competing in the beach sprints and Herd will be taking a seat in the endurance race at Genoa with Joseph Sullivan, Olympic gold medallist in 2012 and winner of two America’s Cup races as a cyclor.

“Sullivan is an absolute legend, the most inspiring person I’ve come across in the sport,” said Dickinson. “For William and Jake to be around these guys and have the opportunity to race with them is invaluable.”

Dickinson has coached all over the world, in the UK and many places in New Zealand and has rowed internationally.

“I think the resource we have on the Whanganui River is second to none.

“Some of the best coaches and athletes in the sport of rowing that New Zealand has produced, have all come from Whanganui, including Dick Tonks, Harry Mahon and Ian Wright.

“Their talents and results speak for themselves globally. Harry Mahon is more well-known in British rowing. Dick Tonks is New Zealand’s most successful Olympic coach in any sport. Ian Wright has coached Swiss and Australian teams and is a former Whanganui High School student.

“If you go to the UK and see how much money they throw at their rowing, you’d be gobsmacked. For so much talent to come out of Whanganui is pretty special,” Dickinson said.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing won Rowing Club of the Year recently and is looking to bring in more novices in the coming season in September.

Fundraiser

The idea of the record attempt and ultra-marathon was to raise funds to get Newton and Herd to Genoa for the World Coastal Rowing Championships.

If anyone would like to sponsor Jake Newton, contributions can be made to: JT Newton 38-9023-0540780-00

Anyone able to sponsor William Herd can make contributions to A Herd 01-0071-0080749-00







