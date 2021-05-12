Wanganui City continue chasing football's Federation Cup glory while normal competition takes a break

Versatile Wanganui City is the only homeside left in Federation Cup contention and tackle New Plymouth Rangers at home on Wembley Park No1 at 12.30pm on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Versatile Wanganui City and G J Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic had horror weekends losing by substantial margins in their respective home and away Yorb Horizons Premiership fixtures.

City lost 3-1 away against low-ranked Breakers RSM, and Athletic Reserves were smashed 4-1 by higher-ranked Japac Homes Hokowhitu in a home game at Wembley Park.

In the next tier up, G J Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic managed a 2-1 win over the strong Peggy Gordons New Plymouth Rangers in their Lotto Central Federation League clash. Rangers proved Athletic's nemesis last season beating them in the final after the Whanganui side had gone through the season unbeaten.

This weekend is set aside as a Lotto Federation Cup weekend with only City left alive of the Whanganui teams after winning its opening match of this competition. City takes on the might of New Plymouth Rangers at home on Wembley Park No1 ground at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Athletic's top side bowed out of Chatham Cup contention after losing its first match, and Athletic Reserves will also sit out this weekend after also losing its first Federation Cup clash.

Lotto Central Federation League and Yorb Horizons Premiership competition resumes the following weekend with Athletic 1sts playing Alexander Electric Napier Marist away, while Athletic Reserves take on in-form Placemakers PNBHS 1st X1 at Memorial Park. City host OneStaff PN Marist Reserves at home at Wembley.