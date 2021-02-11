Tonight some of the country's top dogs chase spots in two Group One finals at Hatrick next week

Group One prizemoney will be up for grabs at Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club next week for the dogs that qualify tonight.

A number of the nation's leading greyhound trainers will be present at the Hatrick Raceway this evening with their respective charges seeking places in next Friday's pair of Group 1 finals.

Two sets of heats over the 520m and 755m distances will decide who will return to contest those $30,000 finals.

The stayers are first up (race 7) in the Adept Accountants Wanganui Distance with the strong last start Nancy Cobain (660m) winner Thrilling Nina seeking to add back-to-back Group race tiles for her conditioner Karen Walsh.

Dave and Jean Fahey are bringing north the proven stayer Student Loan, which was also a last start distance winner over the Addington 755m trip.

Shaynee gamely chased him home and her young northern trainer Sam Lozell is returning with this previous Hatrick 755m Group race winner.

Arch Lawrence is a renowned conditioner of the staying greyhounds and he treks south with the promising stayer Bailey's Nice.

Goldstar Sydney has more staying meters packed away into her paws than the others in this field and she will call on that experience for her trainers Steve and Bonnie Evans.

Thrilling Amelia is a littermate to Thrilling Nina who owns a similar potent finish. Walsh lines her up in the second heat (race 8).

The Faheys have snared the one-trap in both heats and their consistent stayer Von Strass secures that desired draw here. Kennelmate Gem is a vastly experienced and proven stayer.

The Australian Group 1 winner (715m) Bronski Beat has drawn (two) to set up the early pace for Lisa Cole. He can make things interesting for a long way by doing so.

The Lawrence prepared Little Teegs is a proven stayer around this circuit, although drawing trap-eight isn't exactly where this noted railer wants to race from.

The early pace will be a cracker in the first Adept Accountants Hatrick Classic 520m heat. Cole produced Jilliby Litsa to rocket through her 520m assignment in a searing 29.66s last Friday. She easily won the Group 1 Spion Rose here in December.

Kennelmate Nova Willow is a versatile chaser and this recent Hatrick 29.99s 520m winner has drawn to feature from trap-one after her strong last start Addington 645m win.

Bigtime Brody led the vain chase home behind the freewheeling Jilliby Litsa and he went onto to deliver his pace-making Tuesday Manawatu 457m win.

The Faheys have two contenders in this heat spearheaded by their track debuting New Zealand Cup winner Rock On John. Holy Grail is also on track debut.

Federal Morgan has been flying at Cambridge and Addington since he crossed the Tasman and Cole produces him for his track debut from trap-five in the second heat (race 10).

It's a tricky looking heat as seen by another track debutant Nevada Phil occupying the one-trap for the Fahey's.

Cole dominates the balance of the field headed by NZ Oaks winner Big Time Elsa. Big Time Maple, Big Time Brie and Big Time Pluto all hold advancement claims.