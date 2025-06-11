Transom thought of the idea about seven weeks ago and pitched it to Mason.

“I had a bit of a brainwave and got a hold of Cornell and he thought it was pretty good idea,” Transom said.

“The sub-union has been swept under the carpet for a few years so we want to develop the younger boys that are not quite up to that Heartland quality – it all seems to be going in one direction now.”

Mason said he and his assistant Harrison were a part of the last sub-union clash in 2010.

“It’s all about rebuilding and trying to get Rangitīkei sub-union going again,” Mason said.

“It was something that was really strong back in the day and I think that is where the grassroots of rugby started for me, growing up.”

The idea has come off the back of Marton having to default from the Whanganui Rugby competition for the season because of low numbers.

Mason said the interest in rugby in the region had been falling away but they hoped this game would revitalise it.

He estimated that when he was playing, 75-80% of the Whanganui Heartland side came from Rangitīkei clubs.

Transom echoed Mason’s concerns.

“There is a lot of history from the 70s, 80s up to the 90s,” Transom said.

“The 2000s have been a bit slow in these sub-union-type areas.

“It’s no one’s fault but it’s just the way the economy is going nowadays.”

Mason hoped the game would inspire the next generation of rugby enthusiasts and players, to ensure the rich history of Rangitīkei rugby continued to thrive.

“We’re really grateful for the opportunity to really try and get the Rangitīkei sub-union up and running again,” he said.

“I’m hoping to see it all function again and hopefully it can carry on in the future.

“I truly believe it is important for Whanganui Rugby, I just feel like we’ve been forgotten.”

The team line-ups are expected to drop next week ahead of the Friday fixture.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.