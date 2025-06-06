Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Rugby: Former All Blacks to face Steelform Whanganui in pre-season clash

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Steelform Whanganui are set to take on rugby royalty when they face The Classics in July, with former All Black centre Conrad Smith on the whistle. Photo / NZME

Steelform Whanganui are set to take on rugby royalty when they face The Classics in July, with former All Black centre Conrad Smith on the whistle. Photo / NZME

Steelform Whanganui are set to test their ability against the Classics in preparation for their Heartland Championship campaign.

Whanganui Rugby announced this week that the Classics (formerly the Classic All Blacks), including former professional players, will take on the Steelform Whanganui wider training squad on July 26.

Kickoff is at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport