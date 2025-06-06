“It is an exciting opportunity not just for our community, but also for our players who have the rare chance to share the field with some of their heroes and legends of the game.”

Chris Haden, son of All Black great the late Andy Haden who founded the Classic All Blacks, said it was “an easy ‘yes’ from us” when Whanganui Rugby suggested the possibility of playing the match.

“This match is something of a homecoming for us,” Haden said.

“Dad grew up in these hills, and we couldn’t pass up the chance to bring the Classics to a place that holds such special meaning for our family.”

Haden has worked with the team for more than 20 years.

The Whanganui game follows the Classics’ first game of the year on May 18 against the Pasifika Legends at Eden Park.

The first players confirmed for the match against Steelform Whanganui are Jason Eaton, Anthony Tuitavake, Isaia Toeava, Andre Taylor and Hika Elliot, with Conrad Smith refereeing.

Andy Haden’s daughter, Laura Haden, said she could not wait to provide entertainment for the Whanganui community.

“We are excited to bring our supporters closer to the action than ever before, and allow their presence to be felt during the game and throughout the time the team is together,” she said.

Whanganui Rugby thanked supporters who helped make the event possible, particularly Bayleys Whanganui, Air Chathams, Loaders Civil, Lion Breweries and Steinlager.

The Classics match will mark Steelform Whanganui’s first external competitive match as part of their 2025 pre-season campaign.

The side, coached by Jason Hamlin and managed by Darrell Robinson, will play a trial game on July 19 as well as two games after the Classics match against Hawke’s Bay Saracens and Wellington Centurions.

The 48-man wider training squad was announced on May 29, and the final squad will be named after the pre-season campaign.

2025 Steelform Whanganui wider squad:

Joe Abernathy, Tyrone Albert, Dale Akuhata, Matthew Ashworth, Rusiate Baledreketi, Adam Boult, Joe Edwards, Ekenasio Fiso, Gabriel Hakaraia, PT Hay-Horton, Cody Hemi, Mitai Hemi, Brooklyn Herewini, Douglas Horrocks, Jamie Hughes, Mason Johnson, Daniel Kauika, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana, Te Herereu Koro, Samu Kubunavanua, Rangi Kui, Azra Malo, Atriane Marino, Te Atawhai Mason Rongomai Mclean-Wanoa, Rehimana Meihana, Logan Mitchell, Keane Metekingi, Finley Ocheduszko Brown, Shaun O’ Leary, Ngapuke Patea, Sheldon Pakinga, Matt Picard, Tai Pulemagafa, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Ethan Robinson, Raymond Salu, Leif Schwenke, Timoci Seruwalu, Kereti Tamou, Renato Tikoisolomone, Alesana Tofa, Jay Tora, Alekesio Vakarogogo, Te Rangatira Waitokia, Chad Whale, Dane Whale, Hoani Woodhead.