Jilliby Litsa primed to stalk and pounce again in Friday night feature at Hatrick

Yet another action-packed Friday night of racing expected at Hatrick Raceway.

After stalking the pacemaker, Jilliby Litsa extended strongly to claim victory in last Friday's open class 520m event, clocking a quick 29.73s.

The Lisa Cole-prepared chaser exited from the two-trap then and she holds sound repeat claims from the same trap in this evening's main 520m event (race 9).

Kennelmate Big Time Kaylee makes her return to Hatrick following her recent Group race assignments at Addington and Palmerston North. She is a previous Group 1 520m winner and is likely to appreciate the easing in class she receives back here.

Big Time Lantao also owns a Group 1 520m title and has sufficient early pace to clear traffic from her tricky five-trap draw.

Taranaki trainer Peter Clark has denied the Cole kennel a clean sweep of the post-race podium in recent weeks and his charge Big Time Harper is poised to potentially do the same again from his kind trap-one draw. He was a bold third from that trap last Friday.

We expected last Friday's open class 305m dash to be a thriller and the sprint certainly delivered on those thoughts.

After a long period of deliberation, the judge finally declared a dead heat with a nose back to third.

Trojan Hoarse, who was shooting for his 70th career win, was awarded the third placing. This canine sprinting wonder can achieve that winning milestone in this evening's main 305m dash (race 5). To nail that he must break quickly from his six-trap draw.

Kelly Lincoln-Papuni produced the $41 shot, Gotcha Murphy, to form part of Friday's dead heat. He effectively used his trap-one draw to deliver that bold effort. He switches out to the eight-trap for this task and a similar start is required here.

Sparkle Pony would have benefited from her open class debut sprint last week when she kicked on soundly for her 1.75-length fourth. Her trainers Gary and Sandra Fredrickson produced her to return a sharp 17.29s sprint two weeks ago and that clock says she will be competitive at the top level of sprinting.

Clark has also come up trumps in the box-draw in this dash as his sprinter Denuto is likely to enjoy exiting from the ace-trap here.

Include the first reserve De Minaur in the race combos if he gains a race start here. He will be making his New Zealand race debut if the Jake and Daze Bell sprinter is required here. He won seven of his 12 sprints across the Tasman.