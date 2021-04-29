Improved box draw to turn form around for Jilliby Litsa at Hatrick

More exciting Friday night racing action is booked for Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui tonight. Photo / File

An improved box draw is likely to greatly assist the pacey Jilliby Litsa in this evening's open class 520m event (race 9).

The Lisa Cole prepared Hatrick 520m Group 1 winner will hop away from the two-trap after she was held out wide last Friday having exited from trap-eight.

She owns a quick field best 29.66s 520m time and is meeting what is likely to be a depleted field for this assignment.

Kennelmate Big Time Maple will slot away into the ace trap following her traffic impeded Tuesday Manawatu 410m sprint. She can push forward during the early rush to take up a handy possie. She took out last week's open class event in 30.13s.

Big Time Brie makes her return to open class racing here following her meet best 29.95s 520m pace-making 520m C4 win here last Friday. She has stylishly helped herself to four recent wins, including penalty free events, however she must exit smartly from trap-seven tonight.

Drawing immediately inside her is Big Time Pluto who is renowned for her wide racing tactics. She was massive in finishing second in last Friday's open class 520m race when overcoming a rough racing passage. She didn't receive any favours during her Tuesday Manawatu 410m dash.

The pace is expected to be hot from the wider traps in the race 5 305m open class sprint. The resilient chaser Trojan Hoarse will load away into the eight-trap for Cole.

He was hauled back in late last week when he was claimed by race rival here Big Time Jonie by a head margin when shooting for his 68th career race victory.

A top two placing tonight will be sufficient for this chasing phenomenon to break through the $250,000 stakes earning barrier.

Yes, Big Time Jonie was ruthless in the manner that he gunned down Trojan Hoarse when he nailed his 17.36s 305m win last Friday. He will jump from trap-seven here and a similar intense paw wrestle can be expected again.

Big Time Ziggy was caught late by a strong type after setting the pace during her Manawatu 410m Tuesday sprint. She can make in an interesting sprint by hopping straight onto the pace from her trap-three draw here.

Taranaki trainer Peter Clark will be delighted that his hard railing sprinter Bigtime Leo has been allocated the one-trap again. He used the same trap to finish third at long odds last week and he holds minor placing claims again this evening.