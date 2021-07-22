Early pace from box one gives Jilliby Litsa an edge in the main event at Hatrick tonight

More exciting Friday-night greyhound action is tipped for Hatrick Raceway tonight.

Jilliby Litsa can make it a winning return to Hatrick racing this evening, especially from her kind one-trap draw.

The Lisa Cole-trained Gr.1 winner owns an abundance of early pace and using that asset provides her with every opportunity in the main 520m event (race 9) after she was gunned down late in her last 520m outing here.

Kennelmate Freedom League used her known pace to prevail in last Friday's version of this 520m event, clocking 30.12s. She is seeking to serve up a repeat dose from her trap-four allocation for this task.

Big Time Lantao is the current Wanganui Cup title-holder, and she has drawn to track Jilliby Litsa through from trap two, especially as the trap-three-drawn Big Time Pluto is expected to veer out into the middle of the track.

Big Time Atomic has quickly rushed through the grades and he is making his open-class race debut this evening in just his 14th raceday assignment. He has impressed during his charge through the grades, which includes a slick 29.69s best 520m time. He must break quickly from the six trap here.

Spook stylishly announced his arrival into the open-class sprinting ranks when he led his rivals throughout to claim last week's open-class 305m sprint in 17.57s.

He is prepared locally by the former Greyhound Racing NZ chairman John McArthur and drawing out in trap eight says he must quickly push up straight onto the early pace in this evening's main 305m dash (race 5).

Sure, the multiple Gr.1 winner Trojan Hoarse experienced early traffic issues during his 305m sprint last Friday. He kicked on soundly for his length second to Spook. Cole can present him for his 70th career victory from his three-trap draw here.

Big Time Ziggy was denied racing room when heading into the turn last week. Drawing handier in trap two has enhanced her stake earning claims in this sprint.

Others who hold post-race podium claims include the luckless last-start sprinter Big Time Fuzz, who was carved up fell in that dash. Her prior form was solid.

Adding to the puzzle in this sprint is the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained Wifi Bolt who was solid when he chased home a smart type for his Monday Palmerston North 410m second. He took out a C4 dash in 17.60s last Friday.