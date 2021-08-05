Collegiate face a stiff task heading into CNI semifinal as fourth qualifiers

Losing last season's skipper and playmaker Harry Godfrey leaves a big gap to fill for Collegiate in its bid for CNI glory.

They may be up against it in Cambridge for their Central North Island semifinal tomorrow, but if Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV can show the pride that has carried them for three seasons, anything is possible.

After the 2020 edition of the team finished third after topping the southern region pool in last year's Covid-shortened campaign, while the very strong 2019 side were beaten finalists, this year's crop had to settle for fourth qualifiers with a 6-3 record.

Two bonus points in a disappointing 28-27 away loss to local rivals Feilding High last Saturday were enough to keep them safe for the playoffs but highlighted how hard travelling can be in CNI with games in Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Manawatū and New Plymouth.

Under head coach Steve Simpson, Collegiate have not lost at home during the three-year run but can find the proverbial concrete in the shoes at the start of away games.

"Just a little self-belief in getting our noses in front, rather than chasing the game," said assistant coach Mark Godfrey, father of 1st XV alumnus and current NZ Under 20 star Harry.

"From last year, losing Harry and Adam [Lennox], there's been quite a gap to fill.

"They've fronted pretty well, even though we lost three games.

"With Collegiate, everything's got to go our way [to win]. But in the semis, anything goes.

"Quietly confident, but no question it will be a tall ask."

Top qualifier and 2020 co-champions St Peter's Cambridge have nine straight wins, including 28-15 over Collegiate on May 22, in a closer battle than the score suggests.

"But they do their core [work] well, and depth is the biggest thing we struggle with," said Godfrey.

"Hopefully third time's the charm [playing in Waikato] and we get to be the controllers and don't let them dictate."

The side will desperately need their midfielder Waqa Waqaicece back from injury.

The son of a Fijian international who played in the 1987 World Cup, Waqaicece broke his hand during the annual Quadrangular tournament in Christchurch last month.

Skipper and backline playmaker for 2021 is Shaun O'Leary, following a proud tradition of his family men playing 1st XV for the school.

Up front, prop Konradd Newland is the main ball carrier, along with blindside flanker Te Ana Profitt, while openside Thomas Pease has an outstanding work rate despite his smaller stature.

Locks Logan Kingi, Harvey Meyer and big No8 Josefa Namosimalua hold it all together.

Kickoff in Cambridge is 12pm, with the game also to be shown on Sky Sport.