Club rugby: Ngamatapouri come to the Country Club off the back of two 50-point losses

Bryn Hudson (with ball) continues to shoulder a lot of the burden for Ngamatapouri. Photo / File

Preparing for consecutive away games against the two Tasman Tanning Premier opponents who would stop them from finally punching a Cooks Gardens ticket on July 17, Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau are not looking past this Saturday's visitors.

Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri come to the Country Club on the back of two 50-point losses to Byford's Readimix Taihape and Waverley Harvesting Border.

They have entered their fifth season in Premier with the usual issue of trying to compete with a barebones roster - an uneven mix with talented Fijian powerhouse runners, but lacking grafters and set-piece specialists in behind them.

But Ngamatapouri are the one team in Premier who can score a try from anywhere on the field, even when it seems like nothing is on, while Kaierau coach Carl Gibson feels his squad is not yet fully polished themselves.

"I've watched their video against Border and they were competitive, they were just a little unlucky with the bounce of the ball.

"If you took them lightly, if you gave them an inch, they'd take a mile.

"We've only got points out of two halves in two games. We need to do it for longer."

While on a steady progression after developing a core of home grown talents in the past seven years, Gibson won't be drawn on whether this is the year Kaierau finally make the season's last game.

"That's still a long way away. Taihape have gotten stronger and Border is playing very well.

"Rush [Border's Vereniki Tikoisolomone] is the best player in our competition, by far."

While Kaierau co-captain Ethan Robinson continues growing into his backline general role, the team will be without workhorse flanker Dylan Bowater, after taking a knock to the neck in the derby win over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

With preferred replacement Woody Martin unavailable this week, Stu Brosnahan will take the spot.

Steelform Whanganui lock Matt Ashworth continues to recover from his pulled leg, playing off the bench.

"With Josefa [Rokotakala] there as well it doesn't matter which are starting," said Gibson.

He is also pleased with the progress of young 2020 Whanganui midfielder Dillon Adrole and debut season fullback Ezra Malo – young men who carry a proud legacy in the surnames of club legend fathers Nemia and Ace.

Like the last few weeks of 2020, Ngamatapouri are counting the costs of injuries, where every player lost is virtually irreplaceable.

With former Whanganui rep Samu Kubunavanua already sitting out the season after shoulder surgery, utility back Josaia Dawai has rested due to a slipped disc.

Worse, skipper Zane Neal is now gone for several weeks with a fractured jaw after last Friday night's game with Border.

"We're definitely competitive, just a few of the same old things – dropped balls, marginal line balls [that were] forward passes that were called," said manager Gerald Pearce.

"Fair to middling [numbers]. We had 22 on Saturday, but that was stretched.

"We're down to three in the front row, we had five to start, so don't know what's going to happen there."

Former Whanganui No8 Bryn Hudson continues to shoulder a lot of the burden, while try-scorers this season have included Joeli Tamantyara and Mairangi Tamehana, who came to Ngamatapouri last year with coach Danny Tamehana.

Pearce has been pleased with the efforts of goal-kicking first five Brook Tremayne, but everyone knows the dangerman will be 2020 MVP and Whanganui midfielder Timoci 'Jim' Seruwalu.

After being ground down by Taihape and Border, Pearce acknowledges Kaierau playing a more open style could offer Ngamatapouri some gaps they can exploit with ball in hand.

"They're pretty clinical though.

"If we can get it out to the backs, everyone's watching Jim pretty closely, as you would imagine."

In the other Premier games, Ruapehu have targeted the arrival of Marist at Rochfort Park as a must-win game for both teams in the hunt for the fourth spot in the playoffs.

The big game will be at Dallison Park, as Taihape try to win for the first time at Dallison Park since Border returned to the WRFU competition in 2011.

All kickoffs 2.30pm.