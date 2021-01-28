Bruce Perkins and Lynne Beaven win this year's golf croquet Loader Summer Cup

Bruce Perkins and Lynne Beaven (left) beat Dot Thiele and Winsome Wake in the final to win this year's Loaders Summer Cup for golf croquet. Photo / Supplied

Bruce Perkins and Lynne Beaven combined to win the Loaders Summer Cup in Whanganui this year.

The Cup was a drawn pairs competition for golf croquet played over two days in two sections for the 24 entrants.

Wake (Handicap 8) and Dot Thiele (12) beat Peter Thiele ( 8 ) and Sonia Robb (12) in one semifinal, while Bruce Perkins (5) and Lynne Beaven (14) were successful against Cherie Hawkins (5) and Anne Stone (12) in the other semifinal.

In the final, contested over 13 hoops, as were all section games, Perkins and Beaven won 7 to 5 against Wake and Thiele to take the trophy, this year generously sponsored by Loaders Wanganui.