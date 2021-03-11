A repeat dose of Jilliby Litsa cruise control to be served at Hatrick on Friday

Trap two will provide the winning action in the 520m open feature on Friday at Hatrick.

Jilliby Litsa certainly made amends for her prior 520m miss when the greyhound dashed to her effortless 29.74s 520m victory last Friday.

The Lisa Cole-prepared chaser was in cruise control throughout, and she is poised to serve up a repeat dose in this evening's open-class 520m event (race 9) from the four trap.

Kennelmate Big Time Maple was valiant when chasing home the free-wheeling pacemaker finishing two-lengths astern of her. Another competitive effort can be expected from her handy two-trap draw.

This season's Wanganui Cup winner Big Time Lantao is returning to Hatrick after her recent Cambridge and Manawatu 457m outings. She didn't receive any favours in those assignments, and she is likely to appreciate her return to racing here from trap three.

Securing the draw advantage via the one trap here is Big Time Frankie and he is likely to race along the rail seeking to capitalise on any mistakes others may make.

Two open-class 305m sprints are on this evening's card, the first of them (race 5) featuring the resilient Cole-trained sprinter Trojan Hoarse.

He treated his younger rivals with utter contempt when he dashed clear to record his 64th career win last Friday. He completed his 305m task in 17.30s and only bad racing luck from trap four will prevent him from adding to his tidy $228,013 in stake earnings.

Again, it is his kennelmates who are poised to offer the greatest challenge to him including Big Time Jonie who wound up 3.5 lengths behind Trojan Hoarse last week in third. He will hop away from the three trap here.

A competitive sprint can be expected from the trap-one drawn Big Time Fuzz, while Big Time Frosty led all the way when landing her Monday 23.32s Manawatu 410m win.

It is a much more even lineup in the other top grade 305m dash (race 11) where the vice-like grip that the Cole kennels holds in these races could be interrupted.

Wifi Bolt won't object about the six-trap draw he has been allocated here. He is generally sighted racing in the middle of the track for his trainers Gary and Sandra Fredrickson.

Local conditioner Melisa Olden has her charge Criminal Justise ticking over sweetly at the moment and she can overcome her poor five-trap draw in this dash.

Two Cole-trained runners bookend this field with Bigtime Puma (one) and Big Time Gwyn (eight) both capable of featuring here.