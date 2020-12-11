A peek at Whanganui sport and a glimpse of what's to come

Oscar Mabin (left) and Josh Allpress get some valuable one-on-one with WCS 1st X1 coach Warren Herbert in the newly-opened Collegiate indoor cricket academy training facility. Photo / Supplied

Rain again played havoc with the Coastal Challenge Cup cricket club side championship with the damp favouring some and not others.

Round 6 was a split round featuring Horowhenua-Kapiti teams playing Wairarapa-based sides and fortunately for Levin United rain halted play and the match with Levin Old Boys was abandoned.

Unfortunately for Levin Old Boys they had already racked up an incredible 407/8 in their 50 overs with Dion Sanson smashing 220 that included 14 sixes and 17 fours, while teammate Matthew Good hit 106 including six sixes and eight fours.

However, it all meant nothing in the wider scheme of this with the game being abandoned without a ball being bowled in the second innings.

The only answer Levin United had was bowler Sanjay Patel capturing four wickets for 76 runs, including that of Good's.

Burger King Red Star remain second on the table despite scoring 242/5 in 47 overs against bottom of the table Weraroa White Herons, only to have their match also abandoned without another ball being bowled.

The only game to produce a result was the Kapiti Old Boys clash with championship leaders Medical Centre Paraparaumu.

Kapiti Old Boys batted first and were all out for 175 after 45.2 rain-affected overs with Jayden Miles scoring 65 before going lbw to Jayden Keats.

In reply Paraparaumu racked up 132/6 after rain forced the match to be called off after 23 overs leaving the result up to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. That mathematical equation went Paraparaumu way to give them a clear lead in the standings with 19 points.

Red Star are a clear second with 17 points followed by Levin Old Boys, Levin United and Wanganui Vet Services Marist tied on 12 apiece with Levin Old Boys enjoying a small run rate advantage over United and then Marist.

Today Round 7 is split to include Whanganui sides only with Whanganui Collegiate School to host Property Brokers Wanganui United at home, while Marist sit out the bye.

WCS CRICKET ACADEMY FACILITY OPENS

Meanwhile, there is an expectation Whanganui Collegiate School cricket fortunes will be enhanced with the opening of its new academy indoor facilities.

WCS has a long and successful history of secondary school cricket in New Zealand, with many of our fixtures well over 100 years old and rich in tradition and history.

WCS director of sport Barry Touzel said a strong structure along with an elite performance academy allows Collegiate to compete with the top school programs around the country and produce numerous first-class cricketers, most recently Black Cap, Tom Bruce.

"Forefront of this WCS Cricket is a well-planned cricket programme run by director of cricket Tom Dryden with dedicated and skilled coaches allocated to each team, and importantly our Cricket Academy and its programme in the junior years," Touzel said.

The Cricket Academy was established in 2006, under former director of cricket Dilan Raj (now with Manawatu Cricket) to retain and challenge the standard of cricket in a competitive secondary school's competition.

"The old gym building was commissioned and, although not of full length, was well resourced and fitted with a three-lane indoor centre and equipped for purpose.

"This has been developed and improved through time into the facility used today. Over the years the school and academy have developed and seen many young WCS cricketers progress through a structured programme delivered by highly skilled coaches.

"These developments will continue under new director Tom Dryden, as Collegiate strive to build one of the top performing cricket programmes around New Zealand.

"The Academy programme, although originally aimed at the junior cricketers, quickly evolved into an inclusive senior programme. It is important to note that the academy programme runs alongside our normal school structured cricket programme," Touzel said.

SQUASH CENTRAL AWARDS

For the second year on end Kent Darlington won the Men's Masters trophy at the Squash Central Awards hosted this season by his home club in Whanganui.

Whanganui Squash Club stalwart Kent Darlington was won the Squash Central Men's Masters Player of the Year for the second season on end,

The Whanganui Squash Club stalwart was awarded the Men's Masters Player trophy and recognised for his services to squash.

Darlington fits not just one but all criteria for the Men's Master Award. Firstly contributing as a player, he continues to be top in his game in the Central Districts senior ranks, ranked second in Central as well as being the top Central Men's Master on points and holding his A2 grade among much younger peers.

Darlington has won the Central Masters for the past two years and competed in the team at Nationals.

As administrator and manager Darlington continues to support Central off court through roles such as being on the dispute committee for Superchamps 2020 and MC for the Central awards 2018-2019.

He was manager/coach of the Whanganui E grade Men's team to Oamaru for the national teams event. He also coaches the Nui Juniors on Monday nights at the club and continues his important role as one of the NZ junior selectors.

Other winners were:

Referee of the year: Mike Jack of Kawaroa Park Squash Club

Most Improved Junior Player of the Year: Jayden Bailey of Ohakune Squash Club

Womens Masters Player/Services in Squash: Tamsyn Leevey of Kawaroa Park Squash Club

Administrator of the Year: Katie Gilmour of Rangitikei Squash Club

Personality of the Year: Ross Berrett of Rangitikei Squash Club

Volunteer of the Year: Heather Plank of Rangitikei and Ohakea Squash Clubs

Player of the Year: Annabel Romero-Gemmell of SquashGym, Palmerston North

Coach of the Year: Kaye Carter of Kawaroa Park Squash Club

Team of the Year: Central Junior Girls Nationals team 2019

Club of the Year: Kawaroa Park Squash Club, New Plymouth