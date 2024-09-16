A 167-year-old letter sent from Whanganui will go under the hammer this month.
The letter, dated October 1857 from Reverend William Woon, is being auctioned by Ōtaki’s Mowbray Collectables.
It is addressed to “Alica Jones, up the Whanganui, kind care of Mrs. W. Kells”.
“As there was no regular postal system in the area at the time, this letter was likely carried privately up the Whanganui River – and is one of the earliest examples of mail in the area,” Mowbray Collectables managing director David Galt said.
According to NZ Post, the Local Posts Act of 1856 “gave provincial councils the authority to create their own mail services”.