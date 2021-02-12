Young leaders sought for Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee

The Youth Committee is looking for young leaders who can contribute to making Whanganui great for young people. Photo / File

Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee is recruiting for new members aged 12 to 24.

Youth committee project support officer Nicole Grey said there are a number of vacancies on the 14-strong committee this year.

"Every year we have committee members who leave Whanganui to study or work, which gives someone new the opportunity to participate," Grey said.

"We're looking for those who have the ability and capacity to deliver on projects and engage well with many other rangatahi.

"We're after enthusiastic, vibrant young leaders who can contribute towards making Whanganui great for young people."

The Youth Committee's work includes representing and promoting opportunities for young people in the Whanganui District, advising the council on matters relating to young people, providing opportunities for young people to contribute to council decision-making and developing policy on youth issues.

The committee holds a formal meeting every six weeks, as well as project work to complete between meetings.

Grey said the youth committee team is available to make presentations about its role to groups and organisations that work with young people.

Applications for the Youth Committee close on Saturday, February 27. More information and application forms are available online at www.whanganui.govt.nz