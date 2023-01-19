Fergus Reid of Whanganui Technical Services is live streaming performances at the NZ Opera School. Photo / Supplied

Fergus Reid is Whanganui born and bred and rates the town as a rising star in the creative firmament.

Reid, who just three months ago set up his own visual technology business Whanganui Technical Services, said though Whanganui was once considered by many to be a fairly dull place to be, it was far from that now.

“Whanganui is exciting. There’s a lot going on here and some hugely talented people living here.”

Reid is currently working with the New Zealand Opera School to live-stream performances. Last weekend he covered the chapel service and on Saturday, January 21, he will be on duty at the Royal Whanganui Opera House for the final concert Great Opera Moments.

He said the live stream from the final concert last January had huge numbers of people overseas tuning in and sending messages saying how grateful they were to see it.

“It was amazing to get such huge feedback.”

Last year Reid was working at the Opera House as technical lead.

Now, with his own events business, he was working on a wide range of events from concerts and festivals to weddings where they loved his drone photography, he said.

“It’s exciting and I’m meeting really interesting people.”

Working with the Opera School was so satisfying because he was working with such highly creative people, Reid said.

As well as live streaming the final concert, he is designing and building the set which has a shipwreck theme.

“And I’m loving working with director Jacqueline Coats, her assistant Kararaina Walker and the marvellous school chairman and director Donald Trott. It’s very rewarding.”

Though Reid’s loyalties are in Whanganui, he did leave to study audio technology in Melbourne then travelled on an extended OE through Europe and lived in London for a while.

“But I was always coming back to Whanganui; it’s where my family are, it’s home and always will be.”

He smiled as he said he was off to collect driftwood from Castlecliff Beach for Saturday night’s set.

“But I will return every piece of it after the show.”