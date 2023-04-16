Work under way to repair slip on SH3 near Kai Iwi

There will be traffic delays north of Kai iwi while slip repairs are under way. Photo / Bevan Conley

Work is under way to repair a slip under State Highway 3 north of Kai Iwi with motorists advised to expect delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s acting system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, Aarin Bang, said a rock wall was being constructed to repair the slip, which occurred during a storm in February 2022, and to help prevent any further slips from occurring.

“Crews will be working on the slip every weekday from 7am to 6pm,” he said.

“During this time, SH3 will be reduced to one lane and traffic management will be in place from the intersection of SH3 and Rangitatau East Rd to just north of the intersection.”

Bang said a 30km/h temporary speed limit was also in place along the section of the road.

“We want to thank road users in advance for driving to the conditions; following directions on site and adhering to the speed restrictions.”

The road will be open to two lanes of traffic overnight and on weekends. In the event of bad weather, work will begin on the next fine day.

Work is expected to be completed by April 28.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work,” Bang said.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours, and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.