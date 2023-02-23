Work to clear Whanganui's Wharf St boat ramp and channel of silt will take about three weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Work to clear the Wharf St boat ramp and channel of silt has started and the project manager says it will be “more thorough” than last year’s attempt.

The work, managed by the Whanganui Port Operating Company and funded by Whanganui District Council, is a follow-up to clearing work done in December and is expected to take about three weeks.

“The last operation in December was an interim land-based solution as we were waiting for replacement parts for the dredging barge to arrive, so this time around the works will be more thorough, clearing the channel in the port basin, right up to the boat ramp,” Whanganui Port project manager Phil Wardale said.

“Due to the mud and silt build up in the port basin, we will dig a channel to the Te Anau first, and initially side cast the dredged materials. Once we have made a channel we can then unload the dredged silt in the main river channel next to the Te Anau wreck, during outgoing tides.”

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford acknowledged the support of iwi and hapū representatives Te Mata Pūau.

“Te Mata Pūau have and will continue to provide leadership on ensuring the work that we do is in the best interests of the awa. This includes assessing the impact of dredging on the port basin and surrounding native habitats, helping us to determine long-term solutions for this area of the river as part of Te Pūwaha, the Whanganui Port revitalisation project.”

The work will improve access for recreational boat users and ensure river access for Whanganui’s Coastguard vessel.

“We do ask for patience from boaties when they are launching at the Wharf St boat ramp,” Wardale said.

“The works will be carried out predominantly during mid and low tides. Due to the size of the dredging barge, there may be some small delays as the vessel will need to manoeuvre to get out of the way.”