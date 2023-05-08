South Taranaki's new library, art and information centre has started to take shape.

8 May, 2023 03:58 AM 2 mins to read

A new library, art and information centre will transform Hawera’s town centre, South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says.

Key structural elements of Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga have been put in place over the last month, including pre-cast, tilt-slab concrete panels and structural steel frames.

Nixon said the project was a key part of the South Taranaki District Council’s post-Covid economic growth and the Hāwera town centre revitalisation strategy.

“The modern, multi-functional, community facility will provide residents and visitors to the district with a wide range of services, information, cultural and educational resources.

“These include a library, art gallery, i-SITE visitor centre, café, and public toilets.

“Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga will not only be a community and visitor hub, but it will also be a catalyst for driving change, creating economic stimulus and increasing investment in the town centre.”

The council’s project co-ordinator, Phil Waite, said the focus for the next four weeks would be the delivery and assembly of more structural steel elements, such as roof trusses, as well as the installation of the remaining concrete tilt slab walls.

Around 80,000 kg of steelwork and reinforcing steel and 380 cubic metres of concrete would have gone into the project once construction was completed, Waite said.

To date, almost $7 million in external funding has been secured for the project.

Major contributions have come from the TOI Foundation ($2.8 million) and from the Government’s Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Infrastructure Investment Fund ($4 million).

Hamilton-based company Livingstone Building is constructing Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, which is set to cost $15.5 million.



