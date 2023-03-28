The Woolly Stitchers will display their needlework.

A group of enthusiastic woolly stitchers have got together to hold an exhibition to showcase their needlework.

Woolly Stitchers has 10 members and was formed four years ago. After completing a needlework journal class, the members were hooked and keen to continue.

The journal was a starting point for them in learning about working with 100 per cent wools/felts, threads, different textiles and techniques expanding on traditional embroidery, giving the works a new, up-to-date look.

Each page of the journal showcased different stitches and became a reference point for those who completed the project.

Tutor Jenny Worsley, known as Jewool, started tutoring about five years ago for Fox’s Cottage & Quilting and Knitting Shop in Foxton, and Woolly Stitches classes have now expanded, designing patterns and running classes in the Manawatū, Taranaki, Horowhenua, Ruapehu, Hawkes Bay and Wellington for more than 150 ladies.

The exhibition will be on show from April 8. There will be a beautiful display of handcrafted needlework to be viewed, as well as talented ladies stitching and willing to answer any questions.

There will also be a sales table and a pop-up shop from Fox’s Cottage, with quilting and handwork supplies available for purchase. Entry is free.

There will be a chance to meet the tutor.

The Details:

What: Woolly Stitchers exhibition.

When: Starting April 8, 9am, and finishing April 10, 3pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Art Centre, 19 Taupō Quay.