Jane Abraham (left), who has designed an eating disorder recovery website, with her sister, Emma Abraham.
After witnessing her sister’s struggle with an eating disorder, 21-year-old Jane Abraham is launching a website to try to help people seeking advice and treatment options.
A former Whanganui Collegiate School student who grew up in Turakina, Abraham is in her final year of a Bachelor of Design Innovation and Bachelor of Commerce degree at Victoria University of Wellington.
She created the website Empower.ed to outline the recovery journey, diagnosis and professional treatment available for eating disorders as part of a Wellington-based awareness campaign during her honours-level project.
Her sister’s journey with anorexia motivated her to want to try to change public awareness about eating disorders.
“I think when my sister was facing her recovery, it was really hard because of the stigma.
“But that weight criteria does not indicate the level of severity.”
She said often services were funded to cover only a diagnosis of anorexia or bulimia. Binge eating disorder was not funded in the public system and some services were not funded to cover avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder.
“There’s probably a range of people not accessing treatment.”
Lavender said in rural communities there was also a lack of experts to treat eating disorders.
“It’s always been a problem and still is.”
Abraham said her family experienced the gap in the number of rural services available: “Obviously, we navigated that as a family in Whanganui.”