MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Taihape.

Severe gales are forecast for southern and central New Zealand and heavy rain for the west of the South Island as a front moves through.

The watch for Taihape is for 20 hours from 2am to 10pm Friday when northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

People are advised to keep up with the latest forecasts. An update is expected by 10pm Thursday.