Go to Heritage Art Auctions' website and sign up to win.

Heritage Art Auctions is offering a chance to win a $250 art auction credit, giving a lucky Midweek reader an opportunity to bid at their next art auction.

At www.HeritageArtNZ.com/credit, you'll find details and clues on how to win.

To be in the next six-monthly draw, just go to the website and enter your details. Draws are held at the end of each June and December.

Heritage Art Auctions sells paintings from both New Zealand and overseas, watercolours, prints, photographs and works on paper from the 17th – 21st centuries in its quarterly online art sales. Auction prices range from as little as $25 for attractive matted prints (ready for framing) up to thousands of dollars for rare and valuable artworks.

Draws are held on June 30 and December 30 each year, and winners will be notified by email. All entries go into the next available draw and the following three draws. Winning credits should be used within 12 months of being received.

Winners' names will be published on the website.

The entry form asks for a source code. In this instance, Midweek readers should use the code MW121.

It would help Heritage Art if readers were to tell their friends and relatives who may be interested in art to also enter the draw.

Readers can also purchase any unsold artworks from previous sales at the reserve price – which is generally round 90 per cent of the low estimate.

Heritage Art Auctions' next sale starts on December 8 and runs for 5 days.

Joining the Heritage Art Auctions mailing list gets you a free PDF copy of the New Zealand Art Auction Records, which contains earlier auction prices and artists' biographies.