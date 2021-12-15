Who will be the Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year for 2021?

Whether it's someone who's achieved something great, helped their community or is deserving of recognition, we want to hear from you.

In what has been another unprecedented year, we want to celebrate those who have made our community a better place in 2021.

Nominations for the Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year are now open - and we're asking readers to have their say by sending in nominations.

To nominate a deserving local for Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year, please email your nomination to editor@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with 'Person of the Year' in the subject line and 150 words outlining why you have nominated them.

Alternatively, you can drop a written nomination to our office at 100 Guyton St.

Please provide your contact details (not for publication).

Nominations close at midday on December 22 with the Person of the Year revealed in the Whanganui Chronicle on January 1.